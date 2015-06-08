FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-China Merchants Securities gets government approval for Hong Kong IPO
June 8, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-China Merchants Securities gets government approval for Hong Kong IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds bullet points, links)

June 8 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities Co Ltd

* Says gets government approval to issue H-shares

* Says plans to set up branch in Shanghai free trade zone

* Says plans to issue asset securisation products worth up to 8 billion yuan ($1.29 billion)

* Says plans to issue up to 25 billion yuan subordinated bonds

* Says plans to raise unit’s registered capital to 1.7 billion yuan from 1.05 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GuufqN; bit.ly/1B0xWSI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

