June 8 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent to acquire 70 percent stake in South Korea’s DreamCIS Inc for about 27 billion won ($24.06 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HiiMtr

