BRIEF-Jinyu Group plans shares issue, in vaccine deal with Gates Foundation and China-Africa Fund
June 8, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jinyu Group plans shares issue, in vaccine deal with Gates Foundation and China-Africa Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Jinyu Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($402.88 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 9

* Says signs investment agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, China-Africa Development Fund on vaccine research in Ethiopia for $60 million

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1Kkpv6Y ; bit.ly/1KkpvUx ; bit.ly/1F41VUR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
