BRIEF-Jinyu Group plans shares issue, in vaccine deal with Gates Foundation and China-Africa Fund

June 8 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Jinyu Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($402.88 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 9

* Says signs investment agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, China-Africa Development Fund on vaccine research in Ethiopia for $60 million

($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi)