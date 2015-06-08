FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-ZKB prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-ZKB prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2027

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.622

Reoffer price 99.622

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP, CS & ZKB

Ratings A(S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN XS1245290181

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.