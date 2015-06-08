New Issue-ZKB prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 15, 2027
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.622
Reoffer price 99.622
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP, CS & ZKB
Ratings A(S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)