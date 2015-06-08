New Issue-ZKB prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2027

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.622

Reoffer price 99.622

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP, CS & ZKB

Ratings A(S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN XS1245290181

