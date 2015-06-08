FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-TD Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-TD Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Toronto-Dominion Bank

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2020

Coupon 0.50 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS, Lloyds & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100- 1

ISIN XS1245943755

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

