REFILE-TABLE-SevenSeas Holdings 3750.T-2015/16 group forecast
June 9, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-SevenSeas Holdings 3750.T-2015/16 group forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds forecast of profit attributable to owners ofthe parent) Jun 9 (Reuters) - SevenSeas Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full Year to Full Year to

Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.00 4.50 Operating 200 mln 220 mln Recurring 190 mln 210 mln profit attributable to owners ofthe parent

450 mln 170 mln EPS 312.94 yen 118.22 yen NOTE - SevenSeas Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

