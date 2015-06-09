FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai warehouse firm Ticon to invest $1.48 bln in next 5 yrs
June 9, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai warehouse firm Ticon to invest $1.48 bln in next 5 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Ticon Industrial Connection Pcl

* Says aims to invest 50 billion baht ($1.48 billion) over next 5 years, including 6 billion baht budget for this year, Samart Rusmeerojwong, head of investor relations, told investors

* Of this year budget, 5 billion baht will be used for building warehouses and factories and another 1 billion to buy land

* Aims to focus more on built-to-suit factories to serve rising demand Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.7600 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
