FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BUZZ-Vedanta: boosted by media spec of merger with Cairn India unit
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 9, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BUZZ-Vedanta: boosted by media spec of merger with Cairn India unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify merger speculation is about unit Vedanta Ltd)

** Vedanta Resources bouncing clear of near 2-mth lows in robust volume amid media reports of a potential merger between units Vedanta Ltd and Cairn India (CIL)

** Vedanta up 5 pct, top FTSE 250 riser & on course for biggest one-day rise since mid April, volume half the 90-day daily avg after 1h 20 mins of trade; Cairn India down 4.3 pct

** Media reports say Vedanta Ltd is close to announcing a merger with CIL, an oil & gas explorer, to get access to CIL's cash and help reduce debt (Link: bit.ly/1QkzY79)

** Vedanta had standalone net debt of 367.96 bln rupees ($5.76 bln) as of March 31

** Vedanta on Tuesday comments on the recent press speculation saying ”should a transaction with CIL proceed, it could potentially be considered a reverse takeover

$1 = 63.8950 Indian rupees RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.