BUZZ-RPC: 2nd top FTSE-250 gainer after FY beat

** RPC Group up c.4 pct, 2nd top gainer on FTSE-250 & trading just shy of record high after FY adj PBT rises 33 pct & beats analyst estimates

** British plastic packaging supplier says start of current FY in line with management expectations

** Deutsche Bank (DB) ups TP to 690p to 630p, in line with mean analyst TP of 691.33p on stock according to Reuters data

** “While we are cautious about a contracting price/cost (polymer) spread in F‘16 H1, we are encouraged by RPC’s M&A execution/integration and volume trends,” DB analyst Debbie Jones writes (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)