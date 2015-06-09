FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Oxford Instruments: Down on news of job cuts
June 9, 2015 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Oxford Instruments: Down on news of job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oxford Instruments falls 9.3 pct, after co cuts 7 pct of workforce or 160 jobs, as trade sanctions hit sales in Russia and recovery in Japan proves slower than expected

** Co, which makes maintenance systems and parts for CT and MRI scanners, says plan included closure of six of its smaller sites

** Says estimates cost savings of around 8 mln stg this financial year, higher than the 6 mln pounds it earlier expected to add to its operating profit 2015/16 onwards

** Stock biggest percentage loser on the FTSE All Share Electronic Equipment Index and the FTSE All Share Index (Messaging: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
