New Issue-EIB adds 175 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

June 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 10.438 pct
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Ratings AaaMoody‘s), AAA(S&P),
AAAFitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cents
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.175 billion Brazilian real
When fungible
