New Issue-EIB adds 175 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 175 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 10.438 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Ratings AaaMoody‘s), AAA(S&P),

AAAFitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cents

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.175 billion Brazilian real

When fungible

ISIN XS1014703851

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
