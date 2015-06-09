New Issue-LBBW prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

June 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 16, 2025

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.621

Yield 3.671 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, CA-CIB, CITI, ING & JPM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English/German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS1246732249

