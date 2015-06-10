FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW prices $4.0 bln 2020 bond
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- KfW prices $4.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date June 30, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.856

Reoffer yield 1.905 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.3bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date June 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) GSI, JPMorgan & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769GR94

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

