New Issue- KfW prices $4.0 bln 2020 bond

June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date June 30, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.856

Reoffer yield 1.905 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.3bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date June 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) GSI, JPMorgan & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769GR94

