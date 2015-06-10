New Issue-Bpifrance prices 600 mln euro 2030 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bpifrance Financement SA

Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2030

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.935

Yield 1.958 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OATs

Payment Date June 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS, DB, Natixis & SG

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0012792000

