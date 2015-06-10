FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Bpifrance prices 600 mln euro 2030 bond
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Bpifrance prices 600 mln euro 2030 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bpifrance Financement SA

Guarantor EPIC BPI Groupe

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2030

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.935

Yield 1.958 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OATs

Payment Date June 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS, DB, Natixis & SG

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0012792000

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.