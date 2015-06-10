New Issue-RBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Royal Bank Of Canada
Guarantor RBC Covered Bond Guarantor LP
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2022
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.5280
Yield 0.9445 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DANSKE, DB & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Regs ISIN XS1246658501
