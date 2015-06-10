FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA prices $500 mln 2017 bond
June 10, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-EAA prices $500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 16, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.896

Yield 1.053 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARC, BAML, DAIWA & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS1246817669

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

