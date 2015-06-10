New Issue-Dexia CL prices 450 mln stg 2020 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA
Guarantor States of Belgium (51.41%), France
(45.59%) and Luxembourg (3.00%)
Issue Amount 450 million sterling
Maturity Date June 17, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.682
Yield 2.057 pct
Spread 66 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARC, DB & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
