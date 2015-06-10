FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Dexia CL prices 450 mln stg 2020 bond
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Dexia CL prices 450 mln stg 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA

Guarantor States of Belgium (51.41%), France

(45.59%) and Luxembourg (3.00%)

Issue Amount 450 million sterling

Maturity Date June 17, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.682

Yield 2.057 pct

Spread 66 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARC, DB & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1247493874

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
