New Issue-BNPP prices 750 mln euro Perp bond
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-BNPP prices 750 mln euro Perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.125 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN, IMI, BARC, DANSKE, ING, Lloyds, RBS & Santander

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English/French

ISIN XS1247508903

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
