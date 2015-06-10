New Issue-CS London prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 FRN

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1247516088

