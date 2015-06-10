FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CS London prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 FRN
#Financials
June 10, 2015

New Issue-CS London prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1247516088

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

