Oilfield services company Petrofac wins $900 mln Oman contract

June 11 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd said it won an about $900 million contract from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the country’s top oil and gas producer, to provide engineering and procurement services.

Petrofac will provide the services at PDO’s Yibal Khuff project, located about 350 km south west of Oman’s capital Muscat, under the four-year contract.

PDO is 60 percent owned by Oman’s government, 34 percent by Royal Dutch Shell, 4 percent by Total and 2 percent by Portugal’s Partex, according to its website. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)