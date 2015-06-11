New Issue-SCBC prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2022

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.175

Reoffer price 99.175

Yield 0.872 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date JUne 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, DANSKE, GS, HSBC & SG

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1248348721

