New Issue-SCBC prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2022
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.175
Reoffer price 99.175
Yield 0.872 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date JUne 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI, DANSKE, GS, HSBC & SG
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)