New Issue-SCBC prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
June 11, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-SCBC prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2022

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.175

Reoffer price 99.175

Yield 0.872 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date JUne 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, DANSKE, GS, HSBC & SG

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1248348721

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
