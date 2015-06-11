New Issue-Helaba prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 116.06

Reoffer price 116.06

Yield 1.21 pct

Payment Date June 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB09S8

