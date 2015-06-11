New Issue-Kommunekredit prices 200 mln SFR 2027 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date July 09, 2027
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 101.335
Reoffer price 101.335
Payment Date July 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
