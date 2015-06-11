FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kommunekredit prices 200 mln SFR 2027 bond
June 11, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Kommunekredit prices 200 mln SFR 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date July 09, 2027

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 101.335

Reoffer price 101.335

Payment Date July 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0285597370

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

