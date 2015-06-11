FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNZ Intl adds 25 mln SFR to 2022 bond
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-BNZ Intl adds 25 mln SFR to 2022 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bnz International Funding Limited

(London Branch)

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date June 24, 2022

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.224

Reoffer price 99.224

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) & AA- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swiss franc

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0282019014

Permanent ISIN CH0282018990

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

