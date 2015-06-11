New Issue-YBS Corp prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Yorkshire Building Society
Guarantor Yorkshire Building Society Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2020
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.602
Reoffer price 99.602
Yield 0.581 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 40.5bp
Over the OBL #171
Payment Date June 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank,HSBC, Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under Global Covered Bond Programme
