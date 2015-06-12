TABLE-Kenedix Office Investment -6 MTH results

Jun 12 (Reuters) Kenedix Office Investment FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 14.13 12.93 13.05
(+9.3 pct ) (+18.7 pct ) (-7.6 pct ) Operating 6.54 5.03 5.55
(+30.0 pct ) (+17.4 pct ) (-15.1 pct ) Recurring 5.11 3.57 4.17
(+43.2 pct ) (+23.7 pct ) (-18.4 pct ) Net 5.11 3.57 4.17
+43.2 pct +23.7 pct -18.4 pct EPS 12,859 yen 10,149 yen 10,301 yen Div 11,363 yen 10,060 yen 10,300 yen