TABLE-Kenedix Office Investment -6 MTH results
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Kenedix Office Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 12 (Reuters) Kenedix Office Investment FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 14.13 12.93 13.05

(+9.3 pct ) (+18.7 pct ) (-7.6 pct ) Operating 6.54 5.03 5.55

(+30.0 pct ) (+17.4 pct ) (-15.1 pct ) Recurring 5.11 3.57 4.17

(+43.2 pct ) (+23.7 pct ) (-18.4 pct ) Net 5.11 3.57 4.17

+43.2 pct +23.7 pct -18.4 pct EPS 12,859 yen 10,149 yen 10,301 yen Div 11,363 yen 10,060 yen 10,300 yen

