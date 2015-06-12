FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 12 (Reuters) Starts Proceed Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.24 1.92 2.23 2.25

(+16.9 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Operating 947 mln 793 mln 918 mln 919 mln

(+19.5 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (-3.1 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Recurring 728 mln 585 mln 700 mln 702 mln

(+24.5 pct ) (-4.0 pct ) (-3.8 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 726 mln 584 mln 698 mln 700 mln

+24.4 pct -4.0 pct -3.8 pct +0.2 pct EPS 4,193 yen 4,028 yen 4,020 yen 4,030 yen Div 4,182 yen 4,028 yen 4,020 yen 4,030 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.