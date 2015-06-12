TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results

Jun 12 (Reuters) Starts Proceed Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.24 1.92 2.23 2.25

(+16.9 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Operating 947 mln 793 mln 918 mln 919 mln

(+19.5 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (-3.1 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Recurring 728 mln 585 mln 700 mln 702 mln

(+24.5 pct ) (-4.0 pct ) (-3.8 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 726 mln 584 mln 698 mln 700 mln