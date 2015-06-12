FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Petra: hits 4-mth low as revenue outlook misses consensus
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 12, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Petra: hits 4-mth low as revenue outlook misses consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Diamond miner Petra forecasts FY revenue below consensus, putting shares at levels last seen early February & leaving them poised for biggest one-day drop in 2 mths (when it last warned on FY)

** Co expects FY revenue of $430 mln vs market consensus of $422 mln (according to three analysts) & a nearly 9 pct fall on $471.8 mln posted last yr

** Follows April warning that FY results would be below market consensus due to variability in grade and production mix

** “News highlights the near term challenges as the company mines from old and exhausted infrastructure and faces diluted ore problems. The impact to EPS is around 3.7 c/shr,” Investec analysts write in a note

** Stock down c.10 pct, top FTSE 250 faller; nearly 600,000 shares traded, more than half daily avg of 1.08 mln shares

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had fallen 10 pct YTD compared with a 3.7 pct decline in the FTSE-350 Mining index

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.