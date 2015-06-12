BUZZ-Synergy Health: top midcap gainer on brokerage upgrade

** Sterilization services provider Synergy Health up 2.8 pct & top FTSE-250 gainer after N+1 Singer raises TP to “buy” from “hold” saying share price looks compelling

** Co has dropped 19 pct since rumours surfaced that U.S. FTC could block its merger with U.S. co Steris Corp ; FTC confirms decision later

** “The FTCs decision to challenge Synergy’s merger with Steris has precipitated a sharp fall in the share price to a level we think looks compelling whether Synergy remains independent or not,” N+1 Singer analyst Chris Glasper writes

** 1 of 5 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 4 “hold” and none “sell” or lower

** Brokerages have median PT of 1839p vs stock day-high of 1805p by 0855 GMT