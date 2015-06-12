FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBB adds 125 mln euros to 2017 bond
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-IBB adds 125 mln euros to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date June 23, 2017

Coupon Zero

Payment Date June 17, 2017

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 375 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A13R731

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
