New Issue-IBB adds 125 mln euros to 2017 bond

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 23, 2017
Coupon Zero
Payment Date June 17, 2017
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 375 million euro
When fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)