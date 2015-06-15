TABLE-Nomura Real Estate Office Fund -6 MTH results

Jun 15 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Office Fund Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 13.03 13.11 13.03
(-0.6 pct ) (+6.9 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Operating 5.15 5.44 4.91
(-5.3 pct ) (+6.6 pct ) (-4.7 pct ) Recurring 3.61 3.94 3.40
(-8.3 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) Net 3.61 3.94 3.40
-8.3 pct +8.6 pct -6.0 pct EPS 9,699 yen 10,579 yen 9,120 yen Div 9,699 yen 10,579 yen 9,120 yen