TABLE-Nomura Real Estate Office Fund -6 MTH results
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Nomura Real Estate Office Fund -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 15 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Office Fund Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 13.03 13.11 13.03

(-0.6 pct ) (+6.9 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Operating 5.15 5.44 4.91

(-5.3 pct ) (+6.6 pct ) (-4.7 pct ) Recurring 3.61 3.94 3.40

(-8.3 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) Net 3.61 3.94 3.40

-8.3 pct +8.6 pct -6.0 pct EPS 9,699 yen 10,579 yen 9,120 yen Div 9,699 yen 10,579 yen 9,120 yen

