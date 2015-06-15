FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Dairy Crest: Milk biz sale faces further probe
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 15, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Dairy Crest: Milk biz sale faces further probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in Dairy Crest fall as much as 3.8 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** UK’s CMA has referred Dairy Crest’s agreed sale of its dairies operations for a phase 2 investigation. This phase is likely to take a minimum of 24 weeks.

** Britain’s largest dairy food firm agreed to sell its loss-making milk business to the German food group’s unit last year

** The company has been losing customers to supermarket chains, which offer cheaper milk than its door-to-door delivery service.

** “We remain confident of receiving approval at the end of phase 2,” Chief Executive Mark Allen says in a statement (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.