BUZZ-Dairy Crest: Milk biz sale faces further probe

** Shares in Dairy Crest fall as much as 3.8 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** UK’s CMA has referred Dairy Crest’s agreed sale of its dairies operations for a phase 2 investigation. This phase is likely to take a minimum of 24 weeks.

** Britain’s largest dairy food firm agreed to sell its loss-making milk business to the German food group’s unit last year

** The company has been losing customers to supermarket chains, which offer cheaper milk than its door-to-door delivery service.

** "We remain confident of receiving approval at the end of phase 2," Chief Executive Mark Allen says in a statement