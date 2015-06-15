FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Gumi -2014/15 group results
June 15, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Gumi -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects accounting period to “3 months to Jul 31, 2015” from “3 months to Sep 31, 2015”) Jun 12 (Reuters)- Gumi Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Apr 30, 2015 Apr 30, 2014 Jul 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 27.53 11.19 5.50

+146.0 pct +102.9 pct Operating 416 mln loss 102 mln loss 1.10 Recurring 234 mln loss 168 mln loss 1.10 Net 191 mln loss 184 mln EPS 7.36 yen loss 10.83 yen EPS Diluted 6.90 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Gumi Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

