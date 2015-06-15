FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NRW BANK prices $200 mln 2016 bond
June 15, 2015

New Issue- NRW BANK prices $200 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower NRW BANK

Guarantor NRW

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date June 16, 2016

Coupon 0.515 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.516 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

