June 16 (Reuters) - Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd

* Says sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 13.62 yuan ($2.19) per share, aims to raise 621.07 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JRj4cs ($1 = 6.2068 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)