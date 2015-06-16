FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Ichigo Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results
June 16, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Ichigo Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

Jun 16 (Reuters) Ichigo Real Estate Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.02 4.62 6.18

(+8.8 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (+23.0 pct ) Operating 2.27 2.14 2.84

(+6.0 pct ) (-2.2 pct ) (+25.4 pct ) Recurring 1.01 1.41 1.83

(-28.7 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (+81.9 pct ) Net 704 mln 1.41 1.83

-50.0 pct +7.9 pct +159.5 pct EPS 634 yen 1,373 yen 1,290 yen Div 1,603 yen 1,547 yen 1,670 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
