** Temporary power provider APR Energy down c.36 pct in relatively decent volume

** Co expects its 2015 results to be significantly below market expectations

** Hurt by higher-than-anticipated costs of exiting from Libya and delayed negotiations on contracts

** APR also cautions that the anticipated delay in revenue may prevent it from meeting its financial covenants

** Stock up 20 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)