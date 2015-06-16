BUZZ-Foxtons & Crest Nicholson: Hit by Goldman Sachs downgrade

** Estate agent Foxtons down 3.7 pct & 2nd top loser on FTSE 250 & British housebuilder Crest Nicholson slips c.3.4 pct & top loser on FTSE 350 Household Goods Index after Goldman Sachs (GS) downgrades

** GS cuts London-focused Foxtons to “sell” from “neutral”, questioning its valuation premium over peers, despite positive outlook on housing transaction recovering in 2H15

** Foxtons up c.60 pct YTD & 3 of 6 brokerages rate the stock “sell” or lower, 1 “hold” and 2 “buy” or higher

** Brokerage cut on south-east England focused Crest Nicholson to “neutral” from “buy” due to results out performance & market maker says downgrade overshadowing H1 profit surge

** Stock has 4 “buy” or higher ratings & 4 “hold”; poised for largest intraday fall in 3mnths after rising 61 pct YTD

** GS raises Foxtons TP to 221p from 204p & vs analyst mean of 224.83p; keeps Crest Nicholson at 575p vs 554.13p mean