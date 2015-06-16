FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Foxtons & Crest Nicholson: Hit by Goldman Sachs downgrade
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 16, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Foxtons & Crest Nicholson: Hit by Goldman Sachs downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Estate agent Foxtons down 3.7 pct & 2nd top loser on FTSE 250 & British housebuilder Crest Nicholson slips c.3.4 pct & top loser on FTSE 350 Household Goods Index after Goldman Sachs (GS) downgrades

** GS cuts London-focused Foxtons to “sell” from “neutral”, questioning its valuation premium over peers, despite positive outlook on housing transaction recovering in 2H15

** Foxtons up c.60 pct YTD & 3 of 6 brokerages rate the stock “sell” or lower, 1 “hold” and 2 “buy” or higher

** Brokerage cut on south-east England focused Crest Nicholson to “neutral” from “buy” due to results out performance & market maker says downgrade overshadowing H1 profit surge

** Stock has 4 “buy” or higher ratings & 4 “hold”; poised for largest intraday fall in 3mnths after rising 61 pct YTD

** GS raises Foxtons TP to 221p from 204p & vs analyst mean of 224.83p; keeps Crest Nicholson at 575p vs 554.13p mean

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.