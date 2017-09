June 16 (Reuters) - Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd

* Says it and unit sign framework agreement to invest at least 330 million yuan ($53.15 million) in brewery production project in Sichuan

($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)