New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2022 bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 04, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.966
Reoffer price 99.966
Yield 0.63 yield
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DZ Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)