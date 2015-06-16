FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2022 bond
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 04, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.966

Reoffer price 99.966

Yield 0.63 yield

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DZ Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A11QTG5

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
