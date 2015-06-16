New Issue-IBRD prices $3.50 bln 2017 bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction &

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount $3.50 billion

Maturity Date November 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.991

Reoffer yield 1.004 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP, Citi, GSI & JPM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN US459058EM17

