New Issue-IBRD prices $3.50 bln 2017 bond
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-IBRD prices $3.50 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction &

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount $3.50 billion

Maturity Date November 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.991

Reoffer yield 1.004 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP, Citi, GSI & JPM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN US459058EM17

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
