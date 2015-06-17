BRIEF-Companies issue prospectuses for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs

June 17 (Reuters) - Companies issue prospectuses for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for details.

Shanghai

* Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd sets IPO price at 19.71 yuan ($3.18) per share, aims to raise 30.06 billion yuan bit.ly/1BlvUg0

* Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.7 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.04 billion yuan bit.ly/1GMxeJz

* Jiangsu Wanlin Modern Logistics Co Ltd sets IPO price at 5.93 yuan per share, aims to raise 355.8 million yuan bit.ly/1CczPXC

* Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd sets IPO price at 16.0 yuan per share, aims to raise 960.0 million yuan bit.ly/1HRrQ8W

* Guangdong Sitong Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.73 yuan per share, aims to raise 257.7 million yuan bit.ly/1IjU9smShenzhen

* Shenzhen Wenke Landscape Co Ltd sets IPO price at 16.93 yuan per share, aims to raise 507.9 million yuan bit.ly/1ffXwcG

* Guangdong Bobaolon Co Ltd sets IPO price at 23.29 yuan per share, aims to raise 610.7 million yuan bit.ly/1G2cycy

* Shenzhen Prolto Supply Chain Management Co Ltd sets IPO price at 28.49 yuan per share, aims to raise 527.1 million yuan bit.ly/1JWW4r8; bit.ly/1JSLhzP

* Qingdao Gon Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.47 yuan per share, aims to raise 349.4 million yuan bit.ly/1ffYuFY

* Beijing Transtrue Technology Inc sets IPO price at 12.78 yuan per share, aims to raise 255.6 million yuan bit.ly/1GMANiO

* Shanghai Worth Garden Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.39 yuan per share, aims to raise 176.5 million yuan bit.ly/1GXWwWU ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)