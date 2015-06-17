FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AirAsia says accounts are transparent
#Hot Stocks
June 17, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AirAsia says accounts are transparent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Management assures investment community that company has solid footing, strong balance sheet, rich in assets - statement

* Statement

* Airasia bhd says accounts are transparent, prepared in accordance with international and local accounting standards

* Airasia bhd says income earned from aircraft leased to associates is not excessive

* Statement

* Airasia bhd says indonesian affiliate will meet payments for lease, brand licence fees due to airasia bhd from this quarter Source text for Bursa Malaysia statement - bit.ly/1cZK1ME Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
