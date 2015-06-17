FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hoshino Resorts Reit -6 MTH results
June 17, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Hoshino Resorts Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 17 (Reuters) Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.60 1.56 1.91 1.93

(+2.3 pct ) (+115.6 pct ) (+19.3 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Operating 818 mln 895 mln 1.02 985 mln

(-8.5 pct ) (+168.0 pct ) (+25.1 pct ) (-3.8 pct ) Recurring 734 mln 716 mln 901 mln 902 mln

(+2.6 pct ) (+169.5 pct ) (+22.8 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Net 733 mln 715 mln 900 mln 901 mln

+2.6 pct +170.1 pct +22.8 pct +0.1 pct EPS 17,075 yen 16,688 yen 18,128 yen 18,148 yen Div 17,075 yen 16,649 yen 18,128 yen 18,149 yen

