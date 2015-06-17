New Issue-SCBC adds 500 mln SEK to 2019 FRN

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (SCBC)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 02, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 26bp
Payment Date June 25, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings AAA(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.85 billion
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1251835903
Permanent ISIN XS1083839503
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)