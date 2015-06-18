FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs
June 18, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.

SHANGHAI

* Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.27 yuan ($1.17) per share, aims to raise 181.75 million yuan bit.ly/1Rb7GY0

* Hengtong Logistics Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 249.3 million yuan bit.ly/1dLwyJ4

* JCHX Mining Mangement Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.19 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.63 billion yuan bit.ly/1G5rEOvSHENZHEN

* Henan Kedi Dairy Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.85 yuan per share, aims to raise 468.5 million yuan bit.ly/1Gh6jRn

* XiAn Sunresin New Materials Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.83 yuan per share, aims to raise 296.6 million yuan bit.ly/1L1j9tn

* Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.13 yuan per share, aims to raise 182.6 million yuan bit.ly/1CeAHLt

* Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 16.0 yuan per share, aims to raise 352.0 million yuan bit.ly/1TvV29Y

* Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.94 yuan per share, aims to raise 310.4 million yuan bit.ly/1IQ8zTN

* Harbin Zhongfei New Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 17.56 yuan per share, aims to raise 199.3 million yuan bit.ly/1Gh8uEG

$1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

