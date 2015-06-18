FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 18 (Reuters) Premier Investment Company FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.46 6.82 7.98 7.90

(+9.4 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+7.0 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) Operating 3.45 3.00 3.48 3.47

(+15.1 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) Recurring 2.83 2.34 2.91 2.93

(+20.7 pct ) (+5.7 pct ) (+2.8 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Net 2.83 2.34 2.91 2.92

+20.8 pct +5.7 pct +2.8 pct +0.6 pct EPS 11,629 yen 10,701 yen 11,030 yen 11,100 yen Div 10,731 yen 10,110 yen 10,750 yen 11,100 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
