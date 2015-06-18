FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
June 18, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Rotork: Exane downgrade hits shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Valve-control systems maker Rotork down c. 4 pct, one of the top FTSE 250 mid-cap fallers

** Exane BNP Paribas downgrades Rotork to “underperform” from “neutral”, cuts TP to 220p vs 245p

** According to BNP, the stock has outperformed its full Capital Goods coverage by 13 pct over the past three months and 16 pct over the past 12 months

** “We see the coming cuts to consensus as a catalyst to drive a reversal of this trend,” analysts say

** Rotork rated as “buy” or higher by 4 of 19 analysts, “hold” by 14 and sell by 1

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

