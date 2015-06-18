FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Chengtou plans investment funds, acquisition
June 18, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Chengtou plans investment funds, acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) with Bank of Communications International Trust

* Says plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up fund with partners

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Youngsun Investment via share issue and plans to spin off Shanghai Environment Group Co Ltd for listing in Shanghai

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fj9KRT; bit.ly/1N5B954; bit.ly/1N5Ba9d

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
