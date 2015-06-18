FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Helaba prices 200 mln euro 2022 bond
June 18, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Helaba prices 200 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.66

Reoffer price 99.66

Yield 1.055 pct

Payment Date June 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB09X8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

